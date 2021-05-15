Zacks: Analysts Expect Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) to post sales of $179.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $181.46 million and the lowest is $176.80 million. Shutterstock posted sales of $159.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full-year sales of $729.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $728.10 million to $730.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $793.57 million, with estimates ranging from $791.10 million to $796.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Shutterstock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.

In other Shutterstock news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $1,224,596.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,726.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 22,202 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,915,366.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,311.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,687 shares of company stock valued at $21,340,513 in the last 90 days. 46.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,828,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Shutterstock by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,332,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,526,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shutterstock by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 541,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,857,000 after buying an additional 185,203 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 84.8% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 484,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,138,000 after acquiring an additional 222,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 444,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,570,000 after acquiring an additional 24,960 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $87.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.82. Shutterstock has a 52 week low of $33.45 and a 52 week high of $104.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.07, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 113.51%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

