Zacks: Analysts Expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) to report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels posted earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 79.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 38.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

SOHO opened at $3.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $50.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.30. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $4.49.

In other news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $74,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 391,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,116.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 18.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

