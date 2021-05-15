Zacks: Analysts Expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.12 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will report $4.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.22 billion. Stanley Black & Decker reported sales of $3.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year sales of $16.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.56 billion to $16.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.06 billion to $20.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.55.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $216.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.06. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $102.80 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

