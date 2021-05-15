Zacks: Analysts Expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to Announce $2.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will announce earnings of $2.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Target’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.98 and the lowest is $1.63. Target reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 257.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full-year earnings of $8.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $9.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.23 to $10.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Target.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Target from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $1,007,373,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1,562.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,178 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Target by 619.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $328,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,121 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,000 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,650,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,276. Target has a 1-year low of $114.23 and a 1-year high of $217.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.46. The company has a market cap of $105.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target (TGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.