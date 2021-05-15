Zacks: Analysts Expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.20 Million

Posted by on May 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) to announce sales of $51.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.40 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full year sales of $222.40 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $305.10 million, with estimates ranging from $299.20 million to $311.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTCF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tattooed Chef in a report on Tuesday.

Tattooed Chef stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.27. Tattooed Chef has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $28.64.

In other Tattooed Chef news, Director Daniel James Williamson acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,710. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,266,210 shares in the company, valued at $312,662,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTCF. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. 7.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tattooed Chef (TTCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.