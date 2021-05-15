Zacks: Analysts Expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.20 Million

Brokerages expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) to announce sales of $51.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.40 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full year sales of $222.40 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $305.10 million, with estimates ranging from $299.20 million to $311.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tattooed Chef.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTCF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tattooed Chef in a report on Tuesday.

Tattooed Chef stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.27. Tattooed Chef has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $28.64.

In other Tattooed Chef news, Director Daniel James Williamson acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,710. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,266,210 shares in the company, valued at $312,662,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTCF. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. 7.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tattooed Chef (TTCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.