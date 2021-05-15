Zacks: Analysts Expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to Post $0.51 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) will post $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.62. Tempur Sealy International posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tempur Sealy International.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TPX shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

In related news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $2,905,913.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,672 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,624. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at $241,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,888,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,601,000 after purchasing an additional 192,700 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $37.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,709,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.65. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $41.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tempur Sealy International (TPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.