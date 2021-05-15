Zacks: Analysts Expect TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). TherapeuticsMD posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01).

TXMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.11.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $70,404.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,059,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,707.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $46,022.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,500 shares in the company, valued at $107,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,383 shares of company stock worth $143,918 in the last 90 days. 13.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 348,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 121,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,419,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,918,000 after buying an additional 2,727,622 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 103,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 30,487 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 149,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXMD stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,959,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,052,268. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $412.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.19.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

