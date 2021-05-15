Zacks: Analysts Expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is ($0.22). TripAdvisor posted earnings of ($0.76) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TRIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upgraded TripAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.59.

TRIP stock opened at $42.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TripAdvisor has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average is $38.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 31,370 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,701 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TripAdvisor by 5.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,468 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

