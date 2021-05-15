Zacks: Analysts Expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to report earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. ViacomCBS posted earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full-year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIAC. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,512,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,073,000 after buying an additional 485,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,451,000 after buying an additional 7,106,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,745,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,553,000 after buying an additional 866,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 385.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,808,000 after buying an additional 8,008,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,391,000 after buying an additional 5,842,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.91. The stock had a trading volume of 17,029,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,336,816. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.14.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

