Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Will Post Earnings of $5.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will post $5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for CACI International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.02 and the lowest is $3.34. CACI International reported earnings of $3.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year earnings of $17.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.14 to $18.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $16.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.16 to $17.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. CACI International’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CACI shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their price objective on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CACI International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.91.

In other CACI International news, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.29 per share, for a total transaction of $498,884.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 54,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,320.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total value of $69,759.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,137.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in CACI International by 14.5% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in CACI International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in CACI International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CACI International in the first quarter worth approximately $2,850,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CACI International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CACI opened at $259.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CACI International has a twelve month low of $190.16 and a twelve month high of $266.31.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

