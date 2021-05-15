Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Billion

Analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will report sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.99 billion and the highest is $2.26 billion. Casey’s General Stores posted sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year sales of $8.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.93 billion to $10.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 76,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 337.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $223.84 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $142.07 and a one year high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.15%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

