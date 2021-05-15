Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will report $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is ($0.48). Cimpress posted earnings per share of ($1.62) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $578.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.00 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 2.16%.

CMPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $196,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $219,632.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,248 shares of company stock worth $3,864,223. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Cimpress by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cimpress by 0.7% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 27,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cimpress by 6.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 144,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cimpress by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,522,000 after buying an additional 23,451 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.23. The stock had a trading volume of 73,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,662. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.31 and its 200-day moving average is $94.80. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. Cimpress has a 52 week low of $68.26 and a 52 week high of $128.87.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

