Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Corvus Gold.

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02.

KOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Corvus Gold from $6.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

KOR traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.73. 99,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,342. The firm has a market cap of $346.20 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.39. Corvus Gold has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $3.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

