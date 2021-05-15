Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.37 Million

Brokerages expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to report $105.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.37 million and the lowest is $103.10 million. Freshpet reported sales of $79.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year sales of $433.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $430.00 million to $436.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $574.47 million, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $595.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

FRPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist upped their price objective on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

FRPT stock opened at $171.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,561.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.14 and a 200-day moving average of $149.48. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,092,563.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total value of $339,230.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,215,527.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,295 shares of company stock worth $1,934,094 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 369.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 74.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 71.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 337.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

