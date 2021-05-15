Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will report $3.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.31 billion and the highest is $3.59 billion. Illinois Tool Works posted sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year sales of $14.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.29 billion to $14.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.52 billion to $15.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.63.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $711,314,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,154,000 after buying an additional 1,360,855 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 171.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 539,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,765,000 after buying an additional 340,798 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 34.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,655,000 after buying an additional 251,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 464.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,435,000 after buying an additional 223,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $238.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.14. The stock has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

