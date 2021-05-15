Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Will Post Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Equities analysts expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) to announce $2.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.12. IQVIA reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year earnings of $8.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $8.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $10.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,656,421,000 after acquiring an additional 688,054 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,675,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,289,380,000 after acquiring an additional 372,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $607,615,000 after acquiring an additional 69,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IQVIA by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,242,000 after purchasing an additional 483,960 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $556,509,000 after purchasing an additional 31,933 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA stock traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.04. The stock had a trading volume of 785,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,916. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.19, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.97. IQVIA has a one year low of $130.71 and a one year high of $237.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

