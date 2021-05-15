Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to Announce $1.23 EPS

Posted by on May 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to announce $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.25. Minerals Technologies reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTX. CL King increased their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Minerals Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

In related news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $986,815.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,383,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $451,960.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,361 shares of company stock worth $3,113,596 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $330,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTX traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.04. The stock had a trading volume of 88,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,680. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.81 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.42 and its 200-day moving average is $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.