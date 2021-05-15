Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to Announce $1.23 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to announce $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.25. Minerals Technologies reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTX. CL King increased their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Minerals Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

In related news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $986,815.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,383,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $451,960.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,361 shares of company stock worth $3,113,596 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $330,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTX traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.04. The stock had a trading volume of 88,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,680. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.81 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.42 and its 200-day moving average is $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

