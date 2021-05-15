Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.74 Million

Brokerages expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) to report $168.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $166.30 million and the highest is $170.40 million. New Relic reported sales of $162.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year sales of $705.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $697.80 million to $711.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $793.19 million, with estimates ranging from $784.30 million to $800.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEWR shares. UBS Group cut shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James cut shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Relic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $59.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.74 and its 200-day moving average is $64.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $81.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $64,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $251,474.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,894 shares of company stock worth $5,955,205 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in New Relic by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 356.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

