Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $306.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will report sales of $306.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $297.95 million to $314.08 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted sales of $306.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.69). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The company had revenue of $201.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RRGB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $524.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.15. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $41.34.

In related news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $110,106.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 15.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.