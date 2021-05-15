Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $355.47 Million

Equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will report $355.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $350.08 million to $365.78 million. Seagen reported sales of $278.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%.

SGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Seagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.92.

Seagen stock opened at $147.50 on Friday. Seagen has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.55 and its 200-day moving average is $164.40.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $1,838,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $148,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,369 shares of company stock worth $12,015,841 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Seagen by 44.0% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Seagen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Seagen by 2.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 33.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Seagen by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 28,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

