Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.11 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will report sales of $4.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.25 billion. Stryker posted sales of $2.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year sales of $17.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.94 billion to $17.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.02 billion to $18.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.75.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Stryker by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Stryker by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. increased its position in Stryker by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 30,763 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $252.95 on Friday. Stryker has a 52 week low of $171.75 and a 52 week high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $95.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

