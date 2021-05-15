Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Will Post Earnings of $2.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to post earnings of $2.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.20 and the highest is $2.28. The Hanover Insurance Group reported earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $8.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Hanover Insurance Group.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%.

THG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $649,463.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,861.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $286,919.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,546.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $142.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.82. The Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hanover Insurance Group (THG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.