Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will announce $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty One analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.80. Workday reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $4.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Workday.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on WDAY. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.78.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total value of $1,863,025.92. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 196,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $50,005,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 89.1% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 558.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 489.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $228.77 on Friday. Workday has a 1-year low of $149.84 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.70 and a 200 day moving average of $240.35. The firm has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of -122.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workday (WDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.