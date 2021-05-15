Zacks: Brokerages Expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to Announce -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.22). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.65.

ACAD stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.77. 1,366,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,860. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average is $42.34.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,166 shares of company stock worth $287,995. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

