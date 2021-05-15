Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to Announce $1.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.25. Cardinal Health posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAH. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cardinal Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $524,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 16.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 161,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after buying an additional 23,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH opened at $56.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.64. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $62.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.4908 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

