Zacks: Brokerages Expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) will report earnings per share of $1.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Centene’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the lowest is $1.49. Centene reported earnings of $2.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $6.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Centene.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.77.

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,390. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNC opened at $69.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $72.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.53 and its 200 day moving average is $62.80.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centene (CNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.