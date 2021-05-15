Zacks: Brokerages Expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to Announce $1.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report $1.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17. Citrix Systems reported earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $6.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.71. 749,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

In other news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector Lima sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total transaction of $163,444.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,270 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,689.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,702 shares of company stock worth $4,378,181 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,600 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 791 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,220 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 260,916 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $33,946,000 after buying an additional 95,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

