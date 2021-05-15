Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.40 Million

Analysts expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to report sales of $225.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $240.77 million and the lowest is $214.40 million. Dine Brands Global reported sales of $109.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year sales of $877.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $852.30 million to $919.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $933.45 million, with estimates ranging from $913.70 million to $970.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dine Brands Global.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIN. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CL King lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.90.

In other Dine Brands Global news, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $196,314.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,002.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $86,330.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,521 shares of company stock worth $374,193 in the last three months. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,318,000 after purchasing an additional 235,743 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4,159.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,097,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,792 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,251,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,348,000 after purchasing an additional 18,674 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 102,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $97.17 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 2.02.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.