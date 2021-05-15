Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to post $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.57. Fidelity National Information Services posted earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.65.

FIS stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,315,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,741,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.32. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $120.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion, a PE ratio of -833.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $11,101,287.99. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 17.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth $506,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,218,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,768,000 after purchasing an additional 98,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

