Zacks: Brokerages Expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to Post -$0.34 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.31). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.51). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Immatics.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IMTX shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Immatics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Immatics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

IMTX stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.72. The company had a trading volume of 191,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,352. Immatics has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Immatics by 139.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Immatics during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Immatics by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the period.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

