Zacks: Brokerages Expect Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) to Announce -$0.61 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) will post ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings. Larimar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Larimar Therapeutics.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LRMR shares. William Blair started coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Larimar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRMR traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $13.37. The company had a trading volume of 221,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,173. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRMR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 155,146 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.