Zacks: Brokerages Expect Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) to Announce -$0.61 EPS

Posted by on May 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages forecast that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) will post ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings. Larimar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Larimar Therapeutics.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LRMR shares. William Blair started coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Larimar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRMR traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $13.37. The company had a trading volume of 221,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,173. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRMR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 155,146 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.