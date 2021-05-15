Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.07 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will post sales of $11.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.97 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.15 billion. Oracle posted sales of $10.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year sales of $40.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.23 billion to $40.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $41.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.76 billion to $42.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.81.

ORCL stock opened at $78.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.41. The company has a market capitalization of $227.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Oracle has a 12 month low of $50.91 and a 12 month high of $80.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $88,548,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 36.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 354,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $24,855,000 after acquiring an additional 95,350 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $207,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 230,876 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $16,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.7% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 79,027 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Oracle by 8.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 73,497 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

