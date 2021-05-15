Zacks: Brokerages Expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Schlumberger posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $32.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average is $24.53. The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

