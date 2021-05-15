Zacks: Brokerages Expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Schlumberger posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Schlumberger.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.
In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.
Schlumberger stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $32.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average is $24.53. The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.
Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schlumberger (SLB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.