Zacks: Brokerages Expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). SeaWorld Entertainment posted earnings of ($1.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 113.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.62.

SEAS stock opened at $52.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 2.37. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.24.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $124,804.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,661.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,370. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

See Also: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.