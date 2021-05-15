Zacks: Brokerages Expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). SeaWorld Entertainment posted earnings of ($1.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 113.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.62.

SEAS stock opened at $52.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 2.37. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.24.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $124,804.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,661.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,370. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

