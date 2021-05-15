Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $96.48 Million

Brokerages expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will report $96.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $99.77 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation reported sales of $146.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year sales of $428.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $408.77 million to $458.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $552.66 million, with estimates ranging from $500.62 million to $587.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.31 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 9.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TNP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.31.

Shares of TNP stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $168.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.64. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $15.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNP. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,103,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 65,303 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 48,995 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 633,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 43,326 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 39,350 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 36.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 28,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

