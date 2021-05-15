Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will announce $83.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.76 million to $91.70 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported sales of $61.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $348.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $330.39 million to $372.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $402.86 million, with estimates ranging from $324.30 million to $448.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 119.19%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.41.

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total value of $101,140.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,024.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $545,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,123.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,903 shares of company stock valued at $11,201,028. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $110.88 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $63.94 and a 1 year high of $179.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 2.19.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

