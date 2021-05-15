Zano Reaches Market Cap of $24.69 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Zano has a total market capitalization of $24.69 million and $173,847.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.32 or 0.00004826 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zano has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,334.55 or 1.00514983 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00052735 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $711.19 or 0.01478961 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.91 or 0.00725588 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00012072 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.79 or 0.00394684 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.50 or 0.00242263 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00009298 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005954 BTC.

About Zano

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,670,165 coins and its circulating supply is 10,640,665 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

