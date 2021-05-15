Zap 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $984,395.00 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last seven days, Zap has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Zap has a total market capitalization of $32.12 million and approximately $984,395.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00087845 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00019630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.54 or 0.01090417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00065233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00113586 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Zap Profile

ZAP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

