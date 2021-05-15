ZB Token (ZB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $9.05 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. ZB Token has a market cap of $248.76 million and $9.05 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001113 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00089134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00020271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $531.94 or 0.01102745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00065416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00114467 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00060923 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token (ZB) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

