ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.44 Million

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 15th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000762 BTC on major exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and approximately $19,447.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $295.03 or 0.00600871 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.62 or 0.00206965 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.87 or 0.00280802 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00015406 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 99.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,196,549 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

