Zcoin (XZC) Price Hits $4.23 on Exchanges

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,729.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,839.72 or 0.07879646 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,229.53 or 0.02523176 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $313.61 or 0.00643577 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.15 or 0.00205520 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.47 or 0.00809514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $321.40 or 0.00659549 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007682 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.83 or 0.00582467 BTC.

About Zcoin

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

