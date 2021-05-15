ZCore (ZCR) One Day Volume Tops $843.00

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 15th. ZCore has a total market cap of $493,909.39 and approximately $843.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0510 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ZCore has traded 31.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Xaya (CHI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 9,680,868 coins. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

