Zealium Tops 1-Day Volume of $37.00 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Zealium has a total market cap of $62,699.69 and $37.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zealium has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zealium Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,320,964 coins and its circulating supply is 16,320,964 coins. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

