Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,829 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies makes up 1.5% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $7,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,301,000 after purchasing an additional 145,268 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 811,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,830,000 after buying an additional 42,351 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 789,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,466,000 after buying an additional 20,692 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,920,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,313,000 after acquiring an additional 115,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $486.73 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $216.65 and a 1 year high of $518.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $491.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total value of $167,145.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,851.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,449 shares of company stock valued at $25,872,123 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.57.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

