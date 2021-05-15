Zeepin Price Up 27.3% Over Last Week (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last week, Zeepin has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a total market cap of $990,892.36 and $156,464.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00095166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.28 or 0.00517252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.16 or 0.00234609 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005081 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $551.74 or 0.01154116 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $574.12 or 0.01200941 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

