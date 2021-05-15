Zel (ZEL) Market Capitalization Reaches $18.20 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Zel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.57 or 0.00584384 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.46 or 0.00207754 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.02 or 0.00273024 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00015467 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005004 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 57% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.