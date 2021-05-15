Zelwin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $351,846.00 (ZLW)

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Zelwin has a market cap of $384.62 million and approximately $351,846.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zelwin has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Zelwin coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.44 or 0.00011246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00088438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00019915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $541.00 or 0.01118098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00064908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00114117 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00060906 BTC.

Zelwin Profile

Zelwin (ZLW) is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,683,663 coins. Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zelwin’s official website is zelwin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Zelwin Coin Trading

