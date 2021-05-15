Zen Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.54 Million (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0681 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $49.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zen Protocol has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $729.14 or 0.01481205 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000887 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00122919 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000497 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

Zen Protocol is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

