Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Zendesk reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Get Zendesk alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.47.

Shares of ZEN stock traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.04. 651,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,276. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of -86.01 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk has a 1 year low of $72.65 and a 1 year high of $166.60.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $6,829,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 833,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,797,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total value of $651,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,167.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,872 shares of company stock worth $26,867,404 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 747.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,241,000 after purchasing an additional 975,127 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 226.8% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 50,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after buying an additional 35,253 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $1,561,000. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zendesk (ZEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.