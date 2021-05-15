Zenswap Network Token Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded down 90.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Zenswap Network Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zenswap Network Token has a market cap of $512,742.52 and approximately $83.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00087431 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003648 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00019697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $536.60 or 0.01106363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00064738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00113573 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00060496 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Profile

Zenswap Network Token is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenswap Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenswap Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

